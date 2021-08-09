Teacher-assessed grades are better than exams, Ofqual chief says

GCSE and A-Level students will not be sitting exams this year and will be awarded grades by teachers

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
@joncstone
Monday 09 August 2021 12:17
comments
<p>Students will not have to sit exams this year</p>

Students will not have to sit exams this year

(PA)

Teacher assessment of pupils is a better and more "accurate" way of awarding grades than formal exams, the government's qualification regulator has said.

Simon Lebus, the interim head of Ofqual said having teachers grade their pupils on work throughout the year would give a more "holistic judgement" rather than the "snapshot" provided by an exam.

Headteachers welcomed the comments, which represent a shift in government thinking, and said ministers had in recent years become "fixated" on assessing students "almost entirely" with final exams.

But teacher leaders warned that the policy had been brought in in a chaotic way that had put schools under extreme pressure.

GCSE and A-level students are receiving teacher-assessed grade in 2021 because of the widespread closure of schools during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Recommended

The grades will not be adjusted by algorithm, in a departure from last year's approach, which attracted widespread criticism.

"A way to think of it is the exams are a bit like a snapshot, photograph you capture an instant, it's a form of sampling, whereas teacher assessment allows teachers to observe student performance over a much longer period in a rather more complex way, taking into account lots of different pieces of work and arriving at a holistic judgement," Mr Lebus of Ofqual told The BBC.

"I think from that point of view, we can feel satisfied that it's likely to give a much more accurate and substantial reflection of what the students are capable of achieving.

Boris Johnson said earlier in the academic year that it would not be "fair" for exams to go ahead as normal given disruption to schooling. Mainstream schools in England were moved to online learning in the winter due to rising Covid cases and deaths.

Geoff Barton, General Secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, told The Independent: “Exams are obviously a different way of assessing students than teacher assessments. The former is essentially a snapshot of performance on the day that the student sits an exam and tends to favour students who are good at exams.

"The latter is a more holistic judgement which takes into account a range of evidence. There are pros and cons to both approaches. There is a good argument for using a greater range of assessment methods in the future which blend both approaches.

"The government in recent years has become fixated on students being assessed almost entirely on a set of terminal exams which has created far too much pressure in the system and on young people.”

Dr Patrick Roach, general secretary of the NASUWT teachers union said: “Students, teachers and school leaders have worked extremely hard towards this year’s results in the face of unique and hugely difficult circumstances.

UK news in pictures

Show all 50

"School and college staff deserve recognition of the huge pressures and additional workload they have faced in producing centre assessed grades and young people deserve praise for the tenacity they have shown in dealing with the huge uncertainties and anxieties of the last 18 months.

Recommended

“The challenges of the awarding process this year were significantly exacerbated by the Government’s delay in drawing up contingency plans.

“Whilst schools have done a tremendous job in picking up the pieces left of the Government’s last-minute decision-making, many teachers were left running on empty with teacher workload at breaking point at the end of last term. We cannot afford a repeat of this confusion and chaos for yet another year.”

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments