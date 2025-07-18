Ofwat ‘to be abolished and replaced with new water regulator’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The water regulator is expected to be scrapped next week as a government review concludes it is not fit for purpose.

Ofwat is reportedly to be abolished on Monday under recommendations from the review led by former Bank of England deputy governor Sir Jon Cunliffe.

Multiple reports suggest the review has concluded and Ofwat should be abolished as ministers look to replace it with a new regulator for the beleaguered industry. The regulator employs about 300 people.

open image in gallery Thames Water saw serious pollution incidents double from 14 to 33, the Environment Agency said (Andrew Matthews/PA) ( PA Wire )

Sir Jon’s independent review has focused on the water sector and its regulation, with no limits on the scope of its potential recommendations.

Launching the review in October, environment secretary Steve Reed left getting rid of Ofwat altogether on the table.

“I don’t rule that out. What I’ve asked Sir Jon to do is a root-and-branch review of the entire sector – that includes looking at regulation and the regulator,” he told Sky News at the time.

It followed years of underinvestment, a growing population and extreme weather caused by climate change have led to intense pressure on England’s ageing water system, causing widespread flooding, supply issues, sewage pollution and leakages.

Public fury has swelled over the degraded state of the country’s rivers, lakes and coastal waters and at a lack of investment in water infrastructure, rising bills, high dividends, debt, executive pay and bonuses at privatised water firms.

open image in gallery Steve Reed said abolishing Ofwat is on the table ( Jonathan Brady/PA Wire )

The Environment Agency (EA) this week said serious water pollution incidents rose by 60 per cent last year with three companies responsible for the majority of them.

The latest data from across England showed that Thames Water, Southern Water and Yorkshire Water were behind 81 per cent of cases, but added that there had been “consistently poor performance” across all nine water companies.

Meanwhile, just two companies - Northumbrian Water and Wessex Water - had no serious incidents last year, meeting the EA’s expectations to see a trend to zero pollution incidents by 2025.

Thames Water accounted for 33 of 75 serious incidents recorded by the EA - more than a third of the total.

Overall, the watchdog said all pollution incidents increased by 29 per cent, with water companies recording 2,801, up from 2,174 in 2023.

The EA blamed the spike on persistent underinvestment in new infrastructure, poor asset maintenance, and reduced resilience due to the impacts of climate change.

Labour MP Clive Lewis said abolishing Ofwat “would not clean up rivers or lower bills”.

“Blaming Ofwat alone is like blaming the satnav for driving off a cliff when the road was built that way,” the left-winger said.

Mr Lewis called for water to be brought into public ownership, adding: “The real problem is a privatised, extractive model prioritising shareholder payouts over public good.”

Downing Street said the government will wait for a final report on the water industry due next week when asked if there were plans to scrap Ofwat as the regulator.

A No 10 spokesman said: "We are waiting for Sir Jon Cunliffe's final report next week - you can expect us to set out our response after that on what more we will do to turn the sector around."

Sir Jon’s interim report warned of “deep-rooted, systemic” failures in the water sector and said Ofwat had largely lost the public’s trust.

It comes as Britain’s biggest water firm Thames Water faces the prospect of nationalisation, with private equity firm KKR having pulled out of a planned £3bn bailout.

Thames Water is about £19bn in debt, with MPs having been warned that it has just weeks worth of cash in hand as it seeks to avoid going bust.