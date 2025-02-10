Second Labour MP suspended by party over WhatsApp group allegations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A second Labour MP has been suspended from the party amid a row over alleged sexist, homophobic and racist messages in a constituency WhatsApp group.

Labour has announced that Burnley MP Oliver Ryan has been administratively suspended from the party after a meeting with the chief whip Sir Alan Campbell this afternoon.

The scandal had already cost Andrew Gwynne his job as a junior health minister and now Mr Ryan, who used to be his assistant, has also been suspended by the party.

It comes amid claims that the WhatsApp group - Trigger Me Timbers - had been flagged a year ago to the party by a local councillor.

open image in gallery Labour MP for Burnley Oliver Ryan has been suspended (UK Parliament/PA) ( PA Media )

A Labour Party spokesperson said: "As part of our WhatsApp group investigation, Oliver Ryan has been administratively suspended as a member of the Labour Party.

“As soon as this group was brought to our attention, a thorough investigation was immediately launched and this process is ongoing in line with the Labour Party's rules and procedures. Swift action will always be taken where individuals are found to have breached the high standards expected of them as Labour Party members."

Earlier, Greater Manchester Police said a “non-crime hate incident” has been recorded over the chat and that officers are making inquiries.

In a statement issued last night, Mr Ryan said: "Between 2019 and early 2022, I was a member of a WhatsApp group created by my MP and former employer, Andrew Gwynne. Some of the comments made in that group were completely unacceptable, and I fully condemn them. I regret not speaking out at the time and I recognise that failing to do so was wrong.

"I did not see every message, but I accept responsibility for not being more proactive in challenging what was said. I also made some comments myself which I deeply regret and would not make today and for that, I wholeheartedly apologise. I will co-operate fully with the Labour Party's investigation."

Mr Ryan is accused of taking part with others in homophobic banter joking about a fellow Labour MP being gay.

open image in gallery Labour MP Andrew Gwynne, who has said he regrets making ‘badly misjudged’ comments in a WhatsApp group after Sir Keir Starmer sacked him as a minister (Victoria Jones/PA) ( PA Wire )

In a series of posts, Mr Ryan was accused of making cruel remarks about a local Labour leader and life-long lollipop man in Greater Manchester called Colin Bailey.

Minister Dame Angela Eagle told Times Radio that she had been shocked by the posts.

“I think anyone can make mistakes and when they make mistakes they apologise. We've seen the apologies from both men,' she said.

In another message in the group, seen by the Mail on Sunday, Mr Gwynne allegedly wrote a mock reply to a complaint from a 72-year-old constituent.

He is said to have written: “Dear resident, F*** your bins. I'm re-elected and without your vote. Screw you. PS: Hopefully you'll have croaked it by the all-outs.”

He is also accused of making racist comments about veteran Labour MP Diane Abbott and sexist comments about deputy prime minister Angela Rayner, the paper claimed.

His comments were further reported to have included antisemitic slights and a joke about a constituent being "mown down" by a truck.