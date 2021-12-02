Don’t cancel Christmas parties and kiss whomever you like, says No 10
‘The prime minister has been very clear on this....we don’t want people to cancel such events’
No 10 is urging firms not to cancel Christmas parties and says people are free to kiss whomever they like, in a bid to clear up confusion.
Boris Johnson’s spokesman dismissed a minister’s suggestion that larger parties should be avoided – and another minister’s plea not to “snog under the mistletoe”.
“The prime minister has been very clear on this, on Christmas parties. We don’t want people to cancel such events and there is no government guidance to that end.”
Asked if people should avoid kissing strangers, he added: “The position has not changed – there are no further restrictions or guidance.”
The government’s stance on festive celebrations has become muddled, as it wrestles with the heightened threat from the omicron variant and fears that it reduces Covid immunity.
George Freeman, the science minister, suggested larger businesses should cancel their staff Christmas parties – revealing his department’s event will now be held remotely.
Hours earlier, the work and pensions secretary Thérèse Coffey warned partygoers: “I don’t think there should be much snogging under the mistletoe. Don’t need to do things like that.”
