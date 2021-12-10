Omicron: Tougher Covid restrictions will be imposed ‘if necessary’, No 10 says

‘We have an array of options available to us in terms of what measures we can take’

Rob Merrick
Deputy Political Editor
Friday 10 December 2021 14:26
Comments
Experts call for expanded rapid COVID-19 testing nationwide

Tougher Covid restrictions will be imposed if the worst fears about the omicron variant are realised, No 10 says – but declined to say what they will be.

Contingency plans, dubbed a ‘Plan C’, have been drawn up by officials which are thought to include the return of table service in pubs and mask-wearing in more settings, in England.

Downing Street said it is not “aware” of any document listing the stricter measures being considered, just days after Boris Johnson triggered his Plan B to counter fast-rising omicron cases.

But the prime minister’s spokesman said: “We need to keep the characteristics of this variant under review and we would act if necessary.

“We have an array, already, of options available to us in terms of what measures we can take to mitigate a growth of any variant or virus,” he said – arguing that is expected of “a responsible government”.

Recommended

However, he added: “There are no plans to go beyond that currently.”

The comments came as the spokesman revealed No 10 has scrapped plans for a Christmas party – just days after Mr Johnson said staff parties should go ahead.

Downing Street remains rocked by evidence of “illegal” parties a year ago, but the spokesman said it was because of the increasing work on omicron and “the latest data that we’ve got”.

No “final decision has been taken on whether to introduce a three-visitor rule in care homes, another move being considered.

Meanwhile, Michael Gove, who remains in charge of intergovernmental relations, will chair a meeting of the emergency Cobr meeting later on Friday, to discuss the Covid situation.

The first ministers and deputy first ministers of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will take part.

Recommended

more follows

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in