‘This is a fast-moving situation’: Cabinet meets today to decide on new Covid restrictions

Ministers still ‘monitoring’ ‘latest data – despite chorus of calls from scientists for a crackdown now

Rob Merrick
Deputy Political Editor
Monday 20 December 2021 13:10
Boris Johnson has yet to decide whether to introduce tougher Covid restrictions before Christmas, but has ordered an emergency cabinet meeting on Monday afternoon.

The government is still “monitoring” the latest data, No 10 says – despite a chorus of calls from leading scientists for a crackdown now, to prevent the NHS being overwhelmed.

The prime minister is thought to have been presented with three options, ranging from mere guidance to people to be more cautious to a full lockdown at some point before the New Year.

“At this point we are still monitoring the data and keeping a close eye on it,” his spokesman said, adding that fresh information was coming in “hourly” in some cases.

“More clarity” was needed, he argued, including on the impact of the rapid spread of the Omicron variant on “severe illnesses, hospitalisations and deaths”.

However, Mr Johnson is facing opposition to new curbs from within his own cabinet, at a time when he is severely weakened by rows over sleaze and lockdown-busting parties and after his humiliation in the North Shropshire by-election.

He has promised MPs will be recalled to back any further restrictions – which could again leave him dependent on Labour votes to get approval for them.

The spokesman said the government also needed to “strike the right balance between lives and livelihoods”, in setting a fresh course.

“This is a fast-moving situation,” he said, revealing Chris Whitty and Patrick Vallance, the chief medical and scientific advisers, will brief the cabinet.

