One of Sir Keir Starmer’s most senior ministers has denied that his government is "attacking the hospitality industry" with plans to ban smoking in pub beer gardens.

But in the Sunday morning broadcast round, Commons leader Lucy Powell appeared to double down on Labour’s plans to end smoking warning that they also plan to “tackle the scourge of vaping” as well.

Ms Powell said if the government decided to implement a ban on outdoor smoking including in beer gardens and outside hospitals, the ministers would consult the hospitality industry about the potential impact on businesses.

Commons Leader Lucy Powell says that the government wants to tackle the scourge of vaping (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA Archive )

It came amid criticism that the plans are also an assault on Arabic culture with hundreds of shish bars faced with closure as a result of the plans.

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has confirmed that he wants to act to end the "preventable series of deaths" due to smoking and has already announced in the Kingg’s speech that he plans to bring back Rishi Sunak’s controversial bill to end smoking by raising the age of smoking by 12 months each year.

But the new bill will have add-ons including ending outdoor smoking in many locations outside people’s homes.

Industry leaders have warned the proposed plans to ban outdoor smoking, including in beer gardens and outside stadiums, could add to the challenges facing the hospitality sector.

Ms Powell told Sky News' Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips: "We're certainly not attacking the hospitality industry. We support the hospitality industry. It's vital to our communities, our high street, our economy.

"I'm not going to pre-empt what is or isn't going to be in a future piece of legislation. But what I would say is that any such measures to extend some of these issues around smoking will be done in full consultation with business."

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of trade body UKHospitality, has warned a ban on smoking in outdoor spaces "comes with the prospect of serious economic harm to hospitality venues".

"This ban would not only affect pubs and nightclubs, but hotels, cafes and restaurants that have all invested significantly in good faith in outdoor spaces and continue to face financial challenges," she warned.