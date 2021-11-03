Conservative MPs have voted to tear up parliamentary rules for dealing with MP sleaze after an independent investigation found a former Tory minister guilty of breaching a ban on paid lobbying.
MPs voted by 250 to 232 to set aside the 30-day suspension recommended by an independent investigation into Owen Paterson and instead set up a Conservative-dominated panel to draw up new rules.
Labour, Liberal Democrats and the Scottish National Party all said they will boycott the new committee, which will be chaired by former Tory minister John Whittingdale, who has himself in the past been forced to apologise for a breach of standards.
“Today the Tories voted to give a green light to corruption,” said Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner. “Labour will not be taking any part in this sham process or any corrupt committee.
“The Prime Minister, Conservative ministers and MPs have brought shame on our democracy.”
The result of the vote was greeted by cries of “shame” from the opposition benches, while former Tory cabinet minister David Gauke wrote on Twitter that it was “a good day not to be a Conservative MP”.
Boris Johnson was accused of “wallowing in sleaze” after he whipped Tories to back the change, which he defended on the grounds that MPs should have the right to appeal against the standards commissioner’s findings.
Many of the MPs voting to overhaul the system - including the prime minister himself - have previously been reprimanded by the Commons Standards Committee following inquiries by commissioner Kathryn Stone.
The vote came shortly after ministers refused to amend rules retrospectively to allow a recall petition after former Tory MP Rob Roberts was found guilty of sexual harassment of staff.
A former chair of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, Sir Alistair Graham, said the vote was “truly shocking” and meant there was now no body overseeing breaches of the MPs’ code of conduct.
“There is a void,” said Sir Alistair. “We must worry about what the electorate will think about the House of Commons behaving in such an inappropriate and partisan way.”
Liberal Democrat chief whip Wendy Chamberlain said: “This is a shameful move by Conservative MPs to rewrite the rules to look after one of their own.
“It’s also sheer hypocrisy after ministers claimed they couldn’t change the rules retrospectively to allow Rob Roberts to be voted out by his constituents.”
A new committee of nine MPs, including five Conservatives, will now be set up to consider changes to the procedure for dealing with allegations of standards breaches.
They will be asked to ensure that the system accords with “natural justice” and to decide whether MPs in future cases should be granted the right of representation and appeal and the opportunity to call witnesses in their defence to be questioned in person.
Some 13 Conservative MPs, including former chief whip Mark Harper, defied the three-line whip to vote against the dilution of sleaze rules. And dozens of the 361 Conservative MPs did not vote, in an apparent sign of unease on the Tory benches at Mr Johnson’s decision.
Among those voting in favour of the change was Mr Roberts, currently sitting as an Independent MP.
Theresa May’s former chief of staff, ex-Tory MP Gavin Barwell, said: “This is a terrible decision that will do real damage to reputation of Parliament”
