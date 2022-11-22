Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former Conservative MP Owen Paterson has claimed that the lobbying investigation that sparked a government scandal ending with his resignation breached his human rights.

He has lodged a formal complaint with the European Court of Human Rights, which formally asked the British government to respond to his allegations on Tuesday.

Mr Paterson has complained to the Strasbourg court that his Article 8 rights, relating to respecting his private and family life, under the Human Rights Act were infringed.

An official notice said he claimed the finding that he had breached the Code of Conduct “damaged his good reputation” and that “the process by which the allegations against him were investigated and considered was not fair in many basic respects”.

Mr Paterson resigned as the MP for North Shropshire in November 2021, after being found to have lobbied the government on behalf of two companies paying him more than £100,000 a year.

The Committee on Standards recommended a 30-day suspension after a series of conduct breaches were found, but the scandal deepened when then-prime minister Boris Johnson moved to overhaul the misconduct system.

The government performed a U-turn following widespread public outcry and Mr Paterson resigned, while continuing to deny wrongdoing.

Mr Paterson – a staunch Brexiteer who was a member of the Tories’ European Research Group (ERG) – had previously called for the UK to be “freed from the writ” of the European Convention of Human Rights.

In a 2014 speech he said Brexit would allow for repeal of the Human Rights Act and allow Britain to “break free” from the Strasbourg Court.

“Much of the problematical immigration into this country stems not just from the EU but from the European convention of human rights,” Mr Paterson said.

He added: “This is exacerbated by the rulings of judges in the court at Strasbourg and by our own UK courts implementing the Human Rights Act.”

Meanwhile, the ECHR has also asked the UK government to respond to a separate complaint from an unnamed life peer, who resigned from the Lords following an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct.

The applicant has complained that a standards report “had devastating consequences for his private and family life” and claimed the process for probing possible code of conduct breaches “did not afford due respect to the interests safeguarded under Article 8”.

The peer also claimed he had been given no opportunity to cross-examine his accuser, claiming their “credibility was in issue”.

Both complaints are at the ECHR’s “communication stage”, and the court has not yet declared them admissible for its consideration.

It will decide whether to take the cases forward after receiving information from the British government.