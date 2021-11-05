MP apologises over ‘suicide’ tweet in Owen Paterson row

An MP has apologised for a tweet on the Owen Paterson paid lobbying scandal, after using suicide in a point she was making.

Kirsty Blackman said she deleted the tweet – which had been called “inappropriate” on social media – in a post on Thursday night.

Mr Paterson has been found to have repeatedly lobbied ministers and officials for two companies paying him more than £100,000 a year.

Before a U-turn on Thursday, the government had faced criticism for moving to overhaul MPs’ disciplinary processes and block the Tory MP’s suspension.

Ms Blackman, an SNP MP, said in a now-deleted tweet on Thursday morning: “Missed your bus because your wife committed suicide and so you were two minutes late to your Job Centre appointment? – SANCTIONED.”

She added: “Lobby the government on behalf of companies who pay you £9k a month? – oh, you poor lamb, no sanction for you.”

Mr Paterson’s wife Rose died by suicide in 2020.

Ms Blackman tweeted on Thursday night: “After some reflection, I have deleted a tweet I made earlier.

“I offer my unreserved apologies for tweeting it, particularly to anyone who may have been upset or offended. I’m sorry.”

Mr Paterson stepped down as MP on Thursday, saying he was leaving the “cruel world of politics”.

He had been saved from potential suspension by Tory colleagues after being found to have breached lobbying rules.

But the next day, a government U-turn meant he again faced a vote on a possible six-week ban.

Announcing he would be leaving politics, the former Northern Ireland secretary said he was “totally innocent” of what he had been accused and “was unable to clear [his] name under the current system.”

“Far, far worse than having my honesty questioned was, of course, the suicide of my beloved and wonderful wife, Rose,” he added.

In his statement, Mr Paterson also alleged: “Worst of all was seeing people, including MPs, publicly mock and deride Rose’s death and belittle our pain.

“My children have therefore asked me to leave politics altogether, for my sake as well as theirs. I agree with them. I do not want my wife’s memory and reputation to become a political football. Above all, I always put my family first.”

The resignation has prompted a by-election in North Shropshire, which had been represented by Mr Paterson for 24 years.

