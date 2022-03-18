Government bows to pressure to investigate whether P&O broke law with mass sackings
The government is investigating whether P&O broke the law by sacking 800 workers on the spot, after criticism that it was washing its hands of the controversy.
Ministers had described the move as a “commercial decision” – but Downing Street said the insolvency service is now exploring whether the firm flouted redundancy rules.
‘We are looking very closely at the actions this company has taken, to see whether they acted within the rules,” Boris Johnson’s spokesman said.
“Once we have concluded that, we will decide what the ramifications are.”
