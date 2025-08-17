Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Home secretary Yvette Cooper has labelled Palestine Action more than “a regular protest group” as she defended the group’s proscription as a terrorist organisation.

She said protest and free speech remain “an important part of our democracy” which will “always be protected”, but argued Palestine Action has carried out “an escalating campaign”.

Writing in The Observer, she said: “Some may think it is a regular protest group known for occasional stunts. But that is not the extent of its past activities.”

Ms Cooper said counterterrorism intelligence showed the organisation passed the tests to be proscribed under the 2000 Terrorism Act with “disturbing information” about future attacks.

“Protecting public safety and national security are at the very heart of the job I do,” she said. “Were there to be further serious attacks or injuries, the government would rightly be condemned for not acting sooner to keep people safe.”

Protesters outside the Royal Courts of Justice supporting Palestine Action (PA) ( PA Wire )

She said only a tiny minority of people who had protested in support of Palestinian people since the start of the war with Israel had been arrested.

“That is why the proscription of this group is not about protest or the Palestinian cause,” she said.

“In a democracy, lawful protest is a fundamental right but violent criminality is not.

The Metropolitan Police said on Friday more than 700 people have been arrested since the group was banned on July 5.

The force said a further 60 people will be prosecuted for support of Palestine Action, while Norfolk Police said on Saturday 13 people were arrested at a protest in Norwich.

Last week, the Met confirmed the first three charges in England and Wales for offences under the Terrorism Act relating to Palestine Action.

The three people charged were arrested at a protest in Parliament Square on July 5.

More prosecutions are expected in the coming weeks, and arrangements have been put in place “that will enable us to investigate and prosecute significant numbers each week if necessary”, the Met said.