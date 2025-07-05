Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The police have warned protesters against demonstrating in favour of Palestine Action after it was proscribed as a terrorist group by the government.

Protesters are planning to gather in Parliament Square on Saturday holding signs supporting Palestine Action, according to campaign group Defend Our Juries.

In a letter to Yvette Cooper, protesters said: "We do not wish to go to prison or to be branded with a terrorism conviction. But we refuse to be cowed into silence by your order."

open image in gallery A ban against Palestine Action has come into effect (Lucy North/PA) ( PA Wire )

But, ahead of the planned demonstration, the Metropolitan Police said the proscription means expressing support for the group is now a criminal offence in the UK.

“Officers policing these will act where criminal offences, including those related to support of proscribed groups or organisations, are committed,” the force warned.

The Met said it is an offence to invite or express support for a proscribed organisation through chanting, wearing clothing or displaying articles such as flags, signs or logos.

The warning raises the stakes ahead of the protest, with demonstrators facing the threat of being arrested under the terrorism act.

It comes after the ban on Palestine Action passed into law despite a late-night legal bid to block it.

The home secretary welcomed the court’s decision not to block the law change, which means supporting Palestine Action is punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

open image in gallery Home secretary Yvette Cooper welcomed the court’s decision not to block the ban ( PA Wire )

A Home Office spokesperson said on Saturday: "We welcome the Court's decision and Palestine Action are now a proscribed group.

"The government will always take the strongest possible action to protect our national security and our priority remains maintaining the safety and security of our citizens."

Cooper announced plans to proscribe Palestine Action on June 23, stating that the vandalism of the two planes was "disgraceful" and that the group had a "long history of unacceptable criminal damage".

MPs in the Commons voted 385 to 26, majority 359, in favour of proscribing the group on Wednesday, before the House of Lords backed the move without a vote on Thursday.

Four people - Amy Gardiner-Gibson, 29, Jony Cink, 24, Daniel Jeronymides-Norie, 36, and Lewis Chiaramello, 22 - have all been charged in connection with the incident at Brize Norton.

They appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday after being charged with conspiracy to enter a prohibited place knowingly for a purpose prejudicial to the safety or interests of the United Kingdom, and conspiracy to commit criminal damage, under the Criminal Law Act 1977.

Left-wing MPs, including Labour backbenchers, opposed the government’s decision to proscribe the group, with independent MP Zarah Sultana telling the Commons: “To equate a spray can of paint with a suicide bomb isn’t just absurd, it is grotesque. It is a deliberate distortion of the law to chill dissent, criminalise solidarity and suppress the truth.”

Nine Labour MPs voted against the ban.

Reacting to the proscription, a spokesperson for Palestine Action said: “While the government is rushing through parliament absurd legislation to proscribe Palestine Action, the real terrorism is being committed in Gaza.

“Palestine Action affirms that direct action is necessary in the face of Israel’s ongoing crimes against humanity of genocide, apartheid and occupation, and to end British facilitation of those crimes.”