Keir Starmer will take the historic step of recognising Palestine on Sunday after ministers concluded the humanitarian situation in the besieged enclave has deteriorated amid Israel’s assault on Gaza City.

Weeks after he laid down the gauntlet to Israel, saying it had to meet demands including a ceasefire, he will announce the UK has no choice but to formally recognise Palestinian statehood.

The move is set to spark a diplomatic row, with the US claiming that it “rewards Hamas” and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemning it as “appeasement towards jihadist terrorists”.

open image in gallery Smoke is seen billowing from the besieged Palestinian territory after Israeli bombardment on 19 September ( AFP via Getty Images )

But as Israeli strikes continue to bombard Gaza City, killing at least 14 people overnight on Friday according to health officials, other nations, including Canada, are also expected to recognise Palestinian statehood in the coming days.

David Lammy on Sunday acknowledged that recognising a Palestinian state would do little to change the situation for those on the ground in Gaza.

Speaking to the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, he said: “Will this feed children? No, it won't, that's down to humanitarian aid.

“Will this free hostages? That must be down to a ceasefire.”

The deputy prime minister added: “But does this mean that you hold out for that two-state solution, and stand by the Palestinian cause being a just cause? Well that was the determination that I and the prime minister made at the end of July.”

He also conceded that a Palestinian state would not emerge "overnight" after Britain’s recognition of one. He told Sky News' Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips: "Any decision to recognise a Palestinian state, if that were to take place later on today, does not make a Palestinian state happen overnight."

Labour pledged to recognise a Palestinian state in its manifesto before the last general election, and earlier this year, Sir Keir bowed to growing pressure from his own MPs, including some high-profile members of his cabinet, to lay out a plan to make the historic move.

The PM suggested British recognition would be conditional, and he would refrain if Israel committed to a ceasefire, a two-state solution to peace, and halted annexation of the West Bank.

But he made clear that the UK would recognise Palestine ahead of the upcoming UN General Assembly in New York, if the situation did not improve.

It is understood that ministers believe it is clear the situation has worsened significantly in the past few weeks, amid more images of violence, starvation and suffering in Gaza.

Both Palestinians and Israelis deserve to see an end to the conflict, and the international community has a moral responsibility to act, they warn.

But the government has not dropped its demands that Hamas release all the hostages seized during Hamas’s 7 October 2023 attack, which also saw 1,200 killed, agree to an immediate ceasefire and accept it will have no role in the government of Gaza.

More action on UK sanctions on Hamas, which the government classifies as a brutal terrorist organisation, are expected to be set out shortly.

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer is to recognise Palestine on Sunday ( PA Wire )

On Saturday, US politicians urged the UK and other allies to reverse direction on Palestinian statehood, warning such a move would empower Hamas and threaten Israel’s security.

Congressional Republican leaders, including chairwoman Elise Stefanik and Senator Rick Scott, sent a letter to the UK, France, Canada, Australia and other key allies, calling on them to oppose efforts at the UN General Assembly to legitimise a Palestinian state.

“We are writing with respect to your efforts to unilaterally recognise a Palestinian state at the upcoming 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly. This is a reckless policy that undermines prospects for peace,” wrote Ms Stefanik and Mr Scott.

“It sets the dangerous precedent that violence, not diplomacy, is the most expedient means for terrorist groups like Hamas to achieve their political aims.”

The letter was backed by US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson, who called the move “baffling” and “deeply troubling”.

“International leaders will convene at the UN General Assembly in New York, and we will be watching if close allies like France and Canada and the UK move ahead with plans to recognise a Palestinian state,” he said.

“It is baffling and deeply troubling to reward Hamas with statehood before they have returned every hostage.”

The move was also condemned by the families of hostages taken by Hamas.

In an open letter to Sir Keir, a group of hostage families said: “Your regrettable announcement of the UK’s intention to recognise a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly has dramatically complicated efforts to bring home our loved ones.

“Hamas has already celebrated the UK’s decision as a victory and reneged on a ceasefire deal. We write to you with a simple plea – do not take this step until our loved ones are home and in our arms.”

open image in gallery Keir Starmer has denied he waited until Donald Trump left the UK to recognise Palestine ( Getty Images )

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch also accused the PM of giving Hamas a “reward for terrorism”, writing in The Daily Telegraph that she would “never apologise for standing by Israel when it strikes back against terrorism”.

She added that Labour’s foreign policy was to “condemn our allies, indulge our adversaries and hand away our sovereignty”.

During a visit to London last week, Israeli president Isaac Herzog said recognising Palestine “won’t help one Palestinian, one hostage” and could be “adversely interpreted by Hamas”.

Australia, France and Canada have all committed to recognising a Palestinian state at the UN.

During a joint press conference with the prime minister at Chequers on Thursday, US president Donald Trump said he disagreed with recognition, although he did not repeat previous comments that it would reward Hamas.