Palmerston the cat comes out of retirement for ‘purr-fect’ job in Bermuda

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Palmerston, the former chief mouser at the Foreign Office, has come out of retirement for a new, “purr-fect” job in Bermuda.

The news, posted on Wednesday on Palmerston’s official DiploMog account on social network X, comes more than four years after it was announced that he was retiring from public life to a “quieter and easier” life in the countryside.

Palmerston had been adopted by Foreign Office diplomat Andrew Murdoch when he retired as chief mouser. Murdoch has now been appointed governor of Bermuda, a tiny British territory in the mid-Atlantic.

“Diplomacy and a purr-fect role have lured me out of retirement,” the post said.

“I’ve just started work as feline relations consultant (semi-retired) to the new Governor of Bermuda. I’ve been busy meeting very welcoming Bermudians.”

The Foreign Office said Palmerston “will attend only the meetings he deems important, offering advice when necessary and indulging in well-earned naps.”

Palmerston, who is named after the longest-serving British Foreign Secretary, Lord Palmerston, arrived in government in April 2016 as a rescue cat. He was regarded with affection and showered with treats by Foreign Office staff, occasionally bringing them dead mice in return.

open image in gallery Palmerston in Bermuda ( AP )

He had less-than-smooth diplomatic relations with Larry, cat-in-residence at nearby 10 Downing Street. The two were sometimes seen fighting in the street outside the British prime minister’s home.

Larry was spotted limping in 2016 after he was apparently injured during a fight with Palmerston.

It was the latest clash between the two felines, after Larry injured Palmerston’s ear during an altercation in 2011.

Larry continues to reign as “Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office,” a post he has held since 2011 under six prime ministers.