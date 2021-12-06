Boris Johnson’s policing minister has admitted he would be “surprised” if people weren’t taking illegal substance in parliament, as the government prepares to announce a new crackdown on “lifestyle” drug use.

Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has said he will call in police over “deeply concerning” allegations of widespread drug use at Westminster.

Sir Lindsay said he wanted to see “full and effective enforcement of the law” after the Sunday Times reported that an investigation found evidence of cocaine in 11 out of 12 locations tested in parliament.

Policing minister Kit Malthouse said he would be “surprised” if there were not users of illegal drugs in parliament after the probe found traces of the class A substance in numerous lavatories.

“There are obviously several thousand people who work on the estate and I would be surprised if there weren’t some lifestyle users of drugs amongst them,” said the Home Office minister.

It comes as the government unveils a £700m plan to tackle problem drug use over the next three years – including moves which would see middle-class “lifestyle” drug offenders have their passports and driving licences taken away.

Asked if some of his own colleagues could be hit by proposals to remove the passports and driving licences of offenders, Mr Malthouse told Sky News: “I hope not.”

Mr Malthouse said Britain has “an awful lots of lifestyle users of cocaine and other drugs out there who are driving much of the violence and degradation” – pointing to plans to bring forward legislation next year aimed at tackling middle-class drug use.

“The idea that casual usage on a Saturday night is somehow a victimless crime is ridiculous and immoral,” the policing minister added.

Mr Johnson said the government’s 10-year drugs strategy – due to be published on Monday – will see more “problem users” placed into rehab as part of a plan to spend £700m on recovery over the next three years.

Speaking to broadcasters in Merseyside, the prime minister said: “What’s new is that we are putting a lot more investment, number one, into tackling the 300,000 problem drug users who drive about half the acquisitive crime and about half of the homicides in this country.”

He added: “You can’t simply arrest them time after time and put them back into prison again and again - you’ve got to do rehab as well.”

But Mr Johnson said the government is planning to “come down hard” on those pushing unlawful narcotics – part of a pledge to break up 2,000 county lines drugs gangs in a £300m drive.

“You’ve got to be tougher on the county lines gangs, you’ve got to be tougher on the criminals who are doing it, but you’ve also got to make sure that you find those 300,000 people and you help them,” he said.