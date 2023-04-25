Watch live as MPs debate sewage during parliament opposition day

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as MPs debate issues around water quality and sewage during opposition day in the House of Commons.

Labour has tabled a motion on providing parliamentary time next week for the Water Quality (Sewage Discharge) Bill to be considered by MPs.

While opposition day motions are not directly binding on the government, Labour’s motion would guarantee time in the parliamentary schedule for its bill.

“It is clear that we have a Tory government that has run out of ideas, only regurgitating old announcements that do nothing to end sewage dumping. That is why Labour has brought forward legislation to clean up our water system,” shadow environment secretary, Jim McMahon, said ahead of the debate.

“Today, Tory MPs have an opportunity to support Labour’s water quality bill, which will put an end to sewage dumping once and for all. Their constituents will be watching to see if they will put the best interests of our country before their party.”

