Parliament to be recalled to debate nationalising beleaguered British Steel

MPs will be recalled to the House of Commons to discuss the future of British Steel on Saturday, including potentially nationalising the beleaguered firm.

Talks have been ongoing in a bid to secure the future of British Steel and prevent heavy job losses.

The Chinese owner of the Scunthorpe-based business plans to close the blast furnaces and switch to a greener form of production.

open image in gallery Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds attended talks with Jingye ( PA Wire )

Parliament closed for the Easter recess on Tuesday, but MPs will be recalled on Saturday to discuss plans for the company.

Ministers have said all options are on the table for its future, including nationalisation, over concerns its closure would leave the UK without any domestic virgin steel makers.

It is the first recall of parliament on a Saturday since 1982, when MPs returned after the Falklands War began, and signals a major announcement to come from the government. A message sent to Labour MPs, seen by The Independent, said they will be asked to support the government passing “emergency legislation”, with whips demanding to know their locations and whether they will be available to vote.

Business and trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds and officials met with the chief executives of Jingye and British Steel on Wednesday for discussions on steelmaking in Scunthorpe.

open image in gallery Nigel Farage has called for British Steel to be nationalised ( AFP via Getty Images )

A statement after the meeting said “both sides welcomed continued cooperation in talks to find a way forward”.

Talks were set to resume on Friday, with the government coming under mounting pressure to nationalise the plant.

The Saturday sitting will begin at 11am, when MPs will debate "legislative proposals to ensure the continued operation of British Steel blast furnaces is safeguarded", according to the office of Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Commons Speaker.

In a letter to MPs, Sir Lindsay said he was satisfied the "public interest" requires the recall.

A Downing Street spokesman said: “The Prime Minister has been clear, his government will always act in the national interest. All actions we take are in the name of British industry, British jobs and for British workers.

“Tomorrow Parliament will be recalled to debate the Steel Industry (Special Measures) Bill.

“The Bill provides the government with the power to direct steel companies in England, which we will use to protect the Scunthorpe site. It enables the UK government to preserve capability and ensure public safety. It also ensures all options remain viable for the future of the plant and the livelihoods it supports.

“We have been negotiating with British Steel’s owners in good faith ever since coming to office. We have always been clear there is a bright future for steel in the UK. All options remain on the table.”

Roy Rickhuss, general secretary of steelworkers' union Community, said: "We welcome this decision to recall Parliament.

"It is in the national interest that a solution is found to secure a future for British Steel as a vital strategic business.

open image in gallery MPs will debate the future of the British Steel steelworks in Scunthorpe ( PA Archive )

"We can't allow Britain to become the only G7 country without primary steelmaking capacity.

"In the absence of a deal with Jingye to continue blast furnace operations at Scunthorpe as part of a transition to greener steelmaking, it is essential that we see urgent action taken to bring British Steel into public ownership."

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage called for the Government to nationalise steelmaking in Scunthorpe by the end of this week after he toured the giant plant on Tuesday.

Piling pressure on Labour to act, Mr Farage said the government has must act so orders can be placed for the iron ore pellets and coking coal which keep the furnaces running.

open image in gallery Reform UK leader Nigel Farage piled pressure on the government to nationalise British Steel ( PA Wire )

He said: “There has to be an immediate nationalisation of this plant, an immediate nationalisation of primary steel production in Britain.

“It has to happen before the end of this week. The orders for these primary commodities have to go in.”

Mr Farage said: “It would be madness for Britain not to be a producer of primary steel.”