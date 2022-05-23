Photos appear to show Boris Johnson toasting a colleague during lockdown party

New photos have emerged of Boris Johnson apparently making a toast with a glass of sparkling wine during a lockdown-breaching leaving party at 10 Downing Street.

The pictures, published by ITV News, appear to show a number of people attending a leaving party for former No 10 director of communications Lee Cain on 13 November 2020.

They throw fresh doubt on the prime minister’s repeated claims in parliament and to the press that he was not aware of rule-breaking at No 10.

The images show Mr Johnson raising a plastic cup, containing a liquid resembling white wine, which was identified by ITV as “fizz”.

At least six other people are visible in the pictures, but their faces are pixellated to avoid identification. None are observing the two-metre social distancing rules required when meeting people outside the home during lockdown.

On a chair sits an official red box - used to carry ministers’ papers - and on the table next to him are two bottles of champagne or cava, four bottles of wine and half a bottle of gin. Also visible are party cups, biscuits, crisps and other food.

The event took place just eight days after England went into a national lockdown, barring gatherings with people outside your household except for essential work purposes.

If the pictures indeed show the 13 November gathering, they were taken just weeks after sources have claimed that the prime minister told advisers to let Covid-19 “rip” and “let the bodies pile high” rather than impose a fresh lockdown in October 2020.

A spokesperson for Partygate inquiry chief Sue Gray would not be drawn on whether or not the senior civil servant had seen the photos before she completing her report, which is expected to be released within days.

But a No 10 spokesperson said: “The Cabinet Office and the Met Police have had access to all information relevant to their investigations, including photographs. The Met have concluded their investigation and Sue Gray will publish her report in the coming days, at which point the prime minister will address parliament in full.”

Mr Johnson was challenged about the 13 November gathering by Labour MP Catherine West in the House of Commons in December 2021.

Asked by Ms West on 1 December to confirm whether a party took place in No 10 on that date, Mr Johnson replied: “No, but I’m sure that, whatever happened, the guidance was followed and the rules were followed at all times.”

A week later on 8 December, the PM told the Commons: “I have been repeatedly assured since these allegations emerged that there was no party and that no Covid rules were broken.” And at a Downing Street press conference later that day, he said that “all the evidence I can see is that people in this building have stayed within the rules.”

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner said there was now “no doubt” that the PM knew that lockdown rules had been broken in No 10 and that he had lied in parliament about it.

“While the British public were making huge sacrifices, Boris Johnson was breaking the law,” said Ms Rayner.

“Boris Johnson said repeatedly that he knew nothing about law-breaking – there’s no doubt now, he lied.

“ Boris Johnson made the rules, and then broke them.

(ITV News)

“The prime minister has demeaned his office. The British people deserve better. While Labour has a plan for tackling the cost-of-living crisis, Tory MPs are too busy defending the indefensible actions of Boris Johnson.”

The photos emerged just hours after an incendiary blogpost by Dominic Cummings, in which the prime minister’s former top adviser predicted that images would be released within the next 48 hours which would show that Mr Johnson “obviously lied” to police and the House of Commons.

Mr Cummings said he expected the photos to be made public by feuding factions within No 10, as divisions opened up between officials in post at the time of the parties in 2020 and 2021 and others who have arrived more recently as part of a “reset” in response to Partygate.

“Some of those in key positions now or very recently have tried to blame other officials,” said Mr Cummings.

“Those officials think some of those in key positions now have behaved appallingly and are preparing to take action.

“One of the consequences is that I expect photos of the PM will emerge very quickly, within the next 24-48 hours.

“Any reasonable person looking at some of these photos will only be able to conclude that the PM obviously lied to the Commons, and possibly to the cops, and there is no reasonable story for how others were fined for event X but not him.”

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: “People will rightly be furious to see pictures of Johnson drinking at what is an obvious party, when he repeatedly told us that the rules were followed at all times.

“These photos show Boris Johnson has taken the British people for fools. While the public made huge sacrifices, he partied in No 10..

“It’s becoming clearer than ever that Boris Johnson lied to the British people and to parliament. Conservative MPs must do their duty and sack this law-breaking prime minister. Every day he remains in office will do more damage to public trust and to our democracy."