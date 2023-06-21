Jump to content

Watch as Sunak and Starmer clash in first PMQs since Partygate vote

Oliver Browning
Wednesday 21 June 2023 11:49
Comments

Watch as Rishi Sunak faces Sir Keir Starmer in Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday 21 June.

It was their first clash since the Partygate vote, with Boris Johnson’s shadow still looming large over the House of Commons.

On Monday, MPs voted to back a report that found the former prime minister deliberately misled the House over lockdown parties at Downing Street.

The Commons voted overwhelmingly in support of the findings, which found Mr Johnson committed repeated offences when he said Covid rules had been followed in No 10 at all times.

Mr Sunak did not turn up to the vote.

The topic was expected to come up in PMQs, and Sir Keir also focused his attention on the economy and ongoing cost of living crisis, on the day it was announced that UK inflation stays at 8.7 per cent, despite hopes of a fall.

