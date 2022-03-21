Metropolitan Police officers have begun interviewing key witnesses in the “partygate” scandal which rocked Boris Johnson’s premiership – seven weeks on from start of the investigation.

Scotland Yard announced on Monday that over 100 questionnaires have been sent out to No 10 and Whitehall staff asking them about alleged Covid lockdown gatherings, and revealed that no fines had been issued yet.

Investigators said more individuals had been identified and asked to explain their actions as a result of some questionnaires, and warned that even more staff may be contacted as new details come to light.

“In addition to the detailed review of all available material, including returned questionnaires, detectives from the Operation Hillman investigation team have started interviewing key witnesses,” said a Met police spokesperson.

The Scotland Yard spokesperson added: “As yet, we have not made any referrals to the ACRO Criminal Records Office for the issuing of Fixed Penalty Notices.”

The force statement added: “However, every questionnaire response is being assessed alongside all available evidence, and should this reach the evidential threshold, then referrals will be made.”

The force is investigating 12 government gatherings as part of Operation Hillman, including as many as six which Mr Johnson is reported to have attended.

No 10 confirmed that Mr Johnson had returned his document to investigating officers during the third week of February, having received it the previous week.

Scotland Yard did not reveal whether the prime minister had yet been interviewed by police officers – or say why it was taking so long to work through interviews.

The force said each witnesses should have completed and returned their questionnaires within seven days of receiving it.

“This investigation involves a significant amount of investigative material; the serving of over 100 questionnaires and the need to individually assess every response,” said a spokesperson. “We are progressing the investigation as quickly as possible.”

It comes as one of the country’s top polling experts said the British public are willing to overlook Mr Johnson’s recent scandals and back him again at the upcoming local elections.

Lord Hayward said the prime minister had “a hold” on the electorate – saying Mr Johnson had the ability to defy terrible personal approval ratings at the May elections.

Asked if many voters would vote for a Tory party led by Mr Johnson, even if they don’t like Mr Johnson personally, Lord Hayward said: “Yes. He has a hold on people … like no other British politician in my lifetime.”

Cabinet minster Jacob Rees-Mogg recently waved away concerns over parties in No 10 during lockdown as “fluff” and “fundamentally trivial”.