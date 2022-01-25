Partygate report to go to Boris Johnson, after police clear it for publication in full
Findings could be made public within 24 hours
Sue Gray’s long-awaited report into alleged lockdown-breaching parties at Downing Street will go to Boris Johnson by the end of this week after police cleared it for publication in full, Cabinet Office sources have confirmed.
The Whitehall mandarin has completed her investigation and could present it to the prime minister as early as this evening, clearing the way for publication within 24 hours.
Downing Street has said Mr Johnson wants to publish it – in full or in part- “as soon as possible”. He has pledged to give a statement to the House of Commons and answer MPs’ questions.
Plans to bring the inquiry to a swift conclusion this week were thrown into chaos earlier today by the bombshell announcement by Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick that the force is to mount its own inquiry into possible criminal offences.
Downing Street initially announced that this development would delay Ms Gray’s report, telling reporters that she would be unable to publish information relating to allegations covered by the police probe.
Instead, Mr Johnson’s spokesperson suggested she would be able to release only a partial summary of those events not deemed by police to merit criminal investigation.
Whitehall sources said the announcement caused “complete confusion” in the Cabinet Office, where Ms Gray’s investigation is based at arm’s length from No 10.
And it seems to have caught the Met off guard, with the force briefing that it was not demanding any delay in publication.
Ms Gray’s team contacted police counterparts for confirmation, and after prolonged discussions on Tuesday afternoon, the Met agreed that the report can be released in full.
Downing Street insisted that it had not sought to block the report, saying that Mr Johnson wanted to see publication as soon as possible. And Whitehall sources blamed “crossed wires” for the initial flawed briefing.
No 10 said Mr Johnson and Downing Street officials will “fully co-operate” with the police inquiry, handing over documents, diaries and phones if requested and making themselves available for interview.
Mr Johnson himself told the House of Commons: “I welcome the Met’s decision to conduct its own investigation because I believe this will help to give the public the clarity it needs and help to draw a line under matters.”
But in Westminster, there was widespread expectation that early publication of the Gray inquiry could hasten a challenge to Mr Johnson’s position.
One Red Wall Tory MP opposed to his leadership said backbench colleagues should make up their minds on his future on the basis of Ms Gray’s report, rather than wait for the Met investigation to conclude.
The prime minister faces a vote of confidence in his leadership if 54 Tory MPs - 15 per cent of the total - request one from the chair of the backbench 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady. Mr Johnson would need the backing of half of the parliamentary party - 180 MPs - to survive the vote.
The backbencher told The Independent: “I think the Sue Gray report should be damning enough to change minds about sending in a letter – there’s a lot of colleagues considering sending in letters.
“Whether we get to 54 letters will depend on just how damning it is.”
The MP – who remains “close” to sending in his letter of no-confidence – said it was “not realistic” for colleagues to wait for the police to conclude.
“People have to make up their mind whether the PM is worth saving, and whether he is now a disaster for the party.”
One former Conservative minister – who has made up their mind that Mr Johnson must be replaced – told The Independent the time had come for colleagues to decide on his leadership.
“A serving prime minister investigated by the police is a national embarrassment. If the Gray report is really bad there will a deluge [of no-confidence letters].”
Another ex-minister said the police probe “deepens the hole” the prime minister is currently in, rather than help him by buying more time. The backbencher said the police probe also deepens the “acute electoral dangers” for the Tory party.
Conservative backbencher Sir Robert Syms said on Tuesday that the prime minister “really ought to consider his position” – warning of “paralysis in government” for months if Mr Johnson were to cling on to power.
Sir Robert also suggested that Tory MPs make their minds up soon, rather than wait for the police investigation.
“Whether Boris is guilty or innocent isn’t really the issue now, the issue is we need a functioning government,” said the MP for Poole. “Most of us want to just move on and get back to normal politics. We can’t do that with him in place.”
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross repeated his call for Mr Johnson to resign, telling the BBC that the contest stream of stories about gatherings and investigations was “very damaging” and “he should go”.
Mr Ross said: “More and more colleagues are becoming frustrated by this constant drip, drip of more allegations and more revelations about parties in Downing Street.”
Sir Keir Starmer said some members of the cabinet need to “look themselves in the mirror” and ask why they are still supporting the Prime Minister.
“Trust in Boris Johnson is at an all-time low,” said the Labour leader.
“But we need to see the report in full and frankly, some of his cabinet now need to look themselves in the mirror and ask themselves why they’re still supporting this prime minister.
“There’s a Metropolitan Police investigation into the goings-on in Downing Street. It’s time that some of those cabinet members spoke out and said we’re not tolerating this any longer.”
Dame Cressida has faced considerable pressure to open an inquiry into a string of at least 15 events in No 10 and Whitehall which are alleged to have breached Covid regulations in 2020 or 2021.
Most recently, Downing Street has admitted that Mr Johnson spent 10 minutes at a gathering in the cabinet room to mark his birthday, where he was presented with a cake by interior designer Lulu Lytle.
Reports this evening also suggested that Ms Gray had been handed photographs of parties in No 10 which feature the prime minister.
Announcing the police inquiry in a statement to the London Assembly, Dame Cressida said that retrospective investigations for Covid breaches were carried out for only “the most serious and flagrant type of breach”.
And she said that the following three criteria have to be met to justify a probe:
- Evidence that those involved knew, or ought to have known that what they were doing was an offence.
- Not investigating would significantly undermine the legitimacy of the law.
- Little ambiguity around the absence of any reasonable defence.
These bars had been met in relation to a number of events in Downing Street and Whitehall, said the police chief. But neither the Met nor the government has released details of which alleged parties - or how many - will be covered by the police investigation.
