Chris Pincher: Questions remain about system designed to clean up Pestminster

When Westminster was dubbed Pestminster five years ago ministers decided they had to act. A new complaints system was set up to help clean up the mother of parliaments.

This is the system that will now look at the former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher who dramatically resigned on Thursday night after allegations he groped two men at a private members’ club.

It was only after the probe was confirmed that Boris Johnson bowed to warnings that Mr Pincher could not remain a Tory MP, and removed the party whip.