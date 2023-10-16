Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak is facing a fresh by-election headache after a commons watchdog recommended a six-week suspension for Tory MP Peter Bone following bullying and sexual misconduct claims.

The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards upheld five allegations of bullying and one of sexual misconduct against the Wellingborough and Rushden MP.

The recommended six-week suspension for Mr Bone would trigger a recall petition if approved by parliament.

It would set up the latest in a series of testing by-elections for Mr Sunak in safe Conservative seats, with the party lagging Labour in the polls.

Mr Bone has an 18,540 majority in the seat, smaller than that overturned by Labour MP Keir Mather in Selby and Ainsty in July.

His recommended suspension comes days before Mr Sunak faces key by-elections in Mid Bedfordshire and Tamworth - with voters able to give their verdict on the government’s performance.

Mid Bedfordshire is Nadine Dorries’s former seat, which she quit in protest at being left off of Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list.

Tamworth’s by-election was forced by the suspension of Chris Pincher, who was found to have drunkenly groped two men at a private members’ club last year.

Mr Bone was found by parliament’s Independent Expert Panel (IEP), which rules on complaints against MPs, to have “committed many varied acts of bullying and one act of sexual misconduct” against a member of his staff in 2012 and 2013 .

The MP, elected in 2005, was found to have engaged in “violence, shouting and swearing, mocking, belittling and humiliating behaviour, and ostracism”.

The “wilful pattern of bullying also included an unwanted incident of sexual misconduct,” the Commissioner for Standards found, in which Mr Bone indecently exposed himself to a staff member in a hotel in Madrid.

In a statement posted on X, Mr Bone said: “None of the misconduct allegations against me ever took place.”

He went on to describe the allegations as “false” and “without foundation”.

He indicated he would fight the suspension, saying it has been “an honour” to represent his constituents and “I will continue to represent them to the best of my ability”.

And Mr Bone accused the parliamentary watchdog’s investigation of being “flawed and procedurally unfair”. “I am currently discussion with lawyers what action could and should be taken,” he added.

Mr Bone’s complainant first complained about the MP’s behaviour to the Conservative Party in 2017, but it was unresolved and parliament’s watchdog began investigating five years later.

In the detailed report, the standards commissioner found the following allegations against Mr Bone were proved:

Mr Bone “verbally belittled, ridiculed, abused and humiliated” the complainant..

Mr Bone “repeatedly physically struck and threw things at” the complainant.

Mr Bone “imposed an unwanted and humiliating ritual on” the complainant, namely instructing, or physically forcing, the complainant to put his hands in his lap when Mr Bone was unhappy with him or his work..

Mr Bone “repeatedly pressurised [the complainant] to give him a massage in the office”

Mr Bone indecently exposed himself to the complainant on an overseas trip, initially in the bathroom of the hotel room they were sharing and then in the bedroom

The complainant felt that he had to leave his job as “a broken shell” and give up a career in politics entirely. The report said there had been a “long-lasting negative impact on his life”, adding that he has suffered continuing anxiety and required treatment for his health.

Labour is the second biggest party in Mr Bone’s Wellingborough seat and, with an 18-point lead in the polls, could threaten to turn the constituency red for the first time since Tony Blair’s 1997 landslide.

In July, Labour celebrated its largest ever by-election win in Selby and Ainsty, with a 23-point swing away from the Tories. On the same day, the Liberal Democrats won a huge victory in Somerset, toppling the Tory safe seat of Somerton and Frome.