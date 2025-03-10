Tech Secretary to cut red tape to make new technology available more quickly

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Technology Secretary Peter Kyle has said he will cut red tape so that technology like medical delivery drones can be made available more quickly.

He told a tech conference that the Government would prioritise pro-innovation regulation in a dedicated plan for the sector, saying there is “no route to long-term growth and no solution to our productivity problem, without innovation”.

A trial of medical drones to deliver blood samples in London could be derailed by a single noise complaint, and this is the kind of red tape that will be peeled away so technologies can be brought to market quickly, he said.

It comes as former Conservative minister Lord David Willetts was confirmed as the first head of the new Regulatory Innovation Office (RIO), a role in which he will be tasked with shaping regulatory approaches for new technologies.

The Technology Secretary told the techUK conference: “Everywhere you see, there is an imbalance of power in this country which has – for too long – made it impossible to imagine a better future for Britain.

“To deliver our Plan for Change we have to shift the balance of power, away from stagnation and old ideas, towards innovation and opportunity, and the bold people building a new future for Britain.

“In doing so, by 2035 we could see a whole new Britain emerge, harnessing the power of technological development, from engineering biology to AI, semiconductors and cyber security, or quantum and future telecoms for a stronger economy and better lives for all in the UK.”

Mr Kyle also announced the 10 winners of Innovate UK’s Quantum Missions Pilot, who will receive £12 million between them to help develop quantum computing and networking technologies.

The RIO was launched in October and is intended to reduce the burdens for businesses looking to bring new products and services to the market.

Lord Willetts said he is “honoured” to take on the role and hailed the “exciting opportunity to shape regulatory approaches that empower new technologies”.

Among the technologies the body could help make available are delivery drones for medicines and AI training software for surgeons, officials at the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology said.

Drones could also be looked at in relation to other industries such as faster delivery of packages or groceries.

Lord Willetts served as the MP for Havant from 1992 to 2015, and was paymaster general for a time under Sir John Major, before returning to the government as universities and science minister in Lord David Cameron’s administration.

Mr Kyle said Lord Willetts’ experience “will be key to streamlining innovation and unapologetically unleash the innovation that we know can improve lives”.