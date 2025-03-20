Kyle to lay out plans to turn industrial wasteland into AI hotbeds on US visit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK Technology Secretary will set out plans to turn areas of industrial wasteland into “hotbeds” for AI development in a pitch to American investors during a visit to the US.

Speaking at a business summit in San Jose, Peter Kyle will detail how “relics of economic eras past” will be transformed into so-called “growth zones” dedicated to attracting investment through advances in computing.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has set out an AI “action plan” to drastically expand use of the technology with the aim of helping to revolutionise creaking public services and turn around Britain’s economy.

The measures include development of a series of “growth zones” around the country to build infrastructure such as data centres and improve access to the energy grid.

The Government wants these to be located in areas with existing power connections or a clear path to securing them and deindustrialised regions with land and infrastructure suitable for redevelopment.

Mr Kyle is expected to offer further detail about the sites as he addresses business chiefs and developers at the Nvidia annual conference on Thursday.

“In empty factories and abandoned mines, in derelict sites and unused power supplies, I see the places where we can begin to build a new economic model,” the minister will say.

“A model completely rewired around the immense power of artificial intelligence.

“Where, faced with that power, the state is neither a blocker nor a shirker – but an agile, proactive partner.”

The Technology Secretary is expected to say that states “owe it to their citizens to support” AI initiatives, “not through diktat or directive, but through partnership”.

The UK’s AI sector is valued at 92 billion dollars (£71 billion) and projected to surpass one trillion dollars by 2035, according to the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT).

As part of the visit, Mr Kyle will also meet representatives from tech companies including Open AI, Anthropic, Nvidia and Vantage, the DSIT said.