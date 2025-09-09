Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Peter Mandelson appeared to refer to Jeffrey Epstein as his “best pal” as he shared a photograph of the pair together in which he is wearing a bathrobe, according to files released by a US congressional committee.

Britain’s ambassador to Washington features in a 50th birthday book for Epstein that was compiled by the late financier’s ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently in prison for her role in recruiting and trafficking minors for sex.

The book contained a photo of Lord Mandelson and Epstein on what appeared to be the multimillionaire’s island, as well as a handwritten note for the paedophile.

The note appeared to take the form of a poem from Lord Mandelson to Epstein, beginning: “Once upon a time, an intelligent, sharp-witted man they call ‘mysterious’ parachuted into my life.”

Other pictures featured alongside the note included a shot of Lord Mandelson on a balcony in a pair of swimming trunks, shot from behind, with his hands on his hips.

open image in gallery Mandelson appeared to describe Jeffrey Epstein as his ‘best pal’ ( House Committee on Oversight and Reform )

Lord Mandelson’s note appeared to refer to “interesting” friends he had been left to entertain by Epstein.

“But wherever he is in the world, he remains my best pal,” it concluded. Lord Mandelson appeared to add: “Happy birthday, Jeffrey, we love you!!”

The British embassy in Washington has been asked to comment. The letter will raise fresh questions about Lord Mandelson’s association with the late paedophile.

open image in gallery Lord Mandelson allegedly wrote the contribution for Epstein’s 50th birthday book ( House Committee on Oversight and Reform )

Two years ago, Lord Mandelson said he “very much regrets ever having been introduced to Epstein”.

It came as a report by JPMorgan Chase into Epstein detailed the “particularly close relationship” between the two. It set out the ambassador’s ties to the financier, who was close enough to Lord Mandelson to call him “Petie”.

The report also suggested that Lord Mandelson had stayed at Epstein’s New York home in June 2009 – when he was still Gordon Brown’s business secretary and the financier was serving 18 months in prison for soliciting prostitution from a minor.

open image in gallery The sign-off declared ‘we love you’ ( House Committee on Oversight and Reform )

A spokesperson for Lord Mandelson said he “very much regrets” the connection.

Earlier this year, he reacted with a foul-mouthed rant when pressed about his friendship with the disgraced financier. He also accused others of having an “obsession” with his relationship with Epstein, who died six years ago.

open image in gallery The contribution also referenced Epstein’s ‘interesting’ friends ( House Committee on Oversight and Reform )

He said: “I regret ever meeting him or being introduced to him by his partner, Ghislaine Maxwell. I regret even more the hurt he caused to many young women.”

He went on to add: “I’m not going to go into this. It’s an ... obsession and frankly you can all f*** off. OK?”

Maxwell is serving a 20-year jail sentence for recruiting and trafficking underage girls for Epstein.

Epstein was found dead in his prison cell in 2019, but the circumstances surrounding his death and his activities continue to make headlines.

The birthday book for Epstein also appeared to contain contributions from high-profile individuals including Donald Trump and Bill Clinton.

Mr Trump has denied any link to the drawing he allegedly sent Epstein, which depicts a woman’s body alongside a birthday message and the US president’s apparent signature.