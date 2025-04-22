Trans women should use male toilets, equalities minister says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Trans women should use male toilets, the equalities minister has said, declaring that “services should be accessed on the basis of biological sex”.

Bridget Phillipson said businesses should ensure "they have appropriate provision in place", which could mean unisex facilities.

But she said the Supreme Court ruling was clear about the basis on which services should be used.

Her comments came after a long-awaited judgment delivered last Wednesday in which the UK’s highest court confirmed the terms “woman” and “sex” in the 2010 Equality Act “refer to a biological woman and biological sex”.

It means transgender women with a gender recognition certificate can be excluded from single-sex spaces if it is deemed “proportionate”.

open image in gallery Bridget Phillipson said the Supreme Court was clear services should be accessed on the basis of biological sex ( PA )

Ms Phillipson told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I know that many businesses, large and small, will ensure that they have appropriate provision in place.

“For example, many businesses have moved towards unisex provision or separate cubicles that can be used by anyone."

She added: "There are important questions around, for example, the use of toilets, around the use of changing facilities, but there are also profound questions that I think are even more important about, for example, hospital provision, rape crisis centres, women's refuges, where you are talking about people often being in that provision on an accommodation basis for an extended period of time.

"And I think it is important and welcome that the Supreme Court have put beyond doubt that providers can make sure that is done on the basis of biological sex."

Ms Phillipson is expected to give a Commons statement on the Supreme Court’s ruling as parliament returns from Easter recess on Tuesday.

Former Supreme Court judge Jonathan Sumption has warned that organisations are potentially misinterpreting the landmark ruling, arguing it did not create an obligation to provide single sex spaces.

open image in gallery Former Supreme Court judge Lord Sumption said the ruling had been misunderstood ( PA )

Instead, Lord Sumption argued that while many have taken the ruling to mean that service providers are obliged to provide single-sex spaces based on biological sex, the ruling meant that excluding transgender people from single-sex spaces was allowed, and not a breach of the 2010 Equality Act.

He said: “That’s the main point, which I think has been misunderstood about this judgment. I think it’s quite important to note that you are allowed to exclude trans women from these facilities. But you are not obliged to do it.”

It came as a minister condemned the “utterly unacceptable language” used by demonstrators as tens of thousands gathered to protest the Supreme Court ruling on the definition of a woman.

Education minister Stephen Morgan was asked about a placard at a protest in Parliament Square that showed an illustration of gallows alongside a slogan suggesting "the only good Terf (trans-exclusionary radical feminist)" is a hanged one.

And the Labour frontbencher called for police action over what he said was the “completely and utterly unacceptable” language.

Mr Morgan told Sky News: "It's completely unacceptable language to be used, and obviously any matters that break the law should be reported to the police, and hopefully police action is taken."

Trans rights groups, trade unions and community organisations came together on Saturday for what was billed as an “emergency demonstration” in Parliament Square, with activists demanding “trans liberation” and “trans rights now”.

As well as the placard referred to by Mr Morgan, demonstrators held signs declaring “trans rights are human rights” and “trans women are women”.

Ms Phillipson said the Supreme Court ruling meant service providers "can now operate with absolute confidence in delivering single-sex spaces for biological women".

She told BBC Breakfast: "I do welcome the clarity that the Supreme Court judgment has brought in this area, making clear that biological sex is the basis on which single-sex spaces are provided."

She said there would be more guidance for schools on gender-questioning children and "the heart of everything we do has to be about making sure that children's wellbeing is supported, but also that school leaders in particular have the clarity and guidance that they want".

Ms Phillipson added: "We recognise and believe in the importance of single-sex spaces.

"Before I was a Member of Parliament I used to run a women's refuge, so I know more than most how essential it is that women, particularly those who've experienced sexual violence and male abuse, are able to have safe, therapeutic environments, and that's why there has always been protection there within the law for single-sex spaces.

"There has been some confusion. I'm glad that's been cleared up, because providers can now operate with absolute confidence in delivering single-sex spaces for biological women."