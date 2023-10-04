The Indy photo essay: Behind the scenes at Tory conference
Over three days in Manchester, photographer Antony Medley captured grandees schmoozing — and delegates snoozing — behind the scenes at the Conservative Party conference.
Thousands of Tory activists and organisers attended this week’s gathering, which could well be the last before the next general election.
After a year of chaos and party infighting, it has been more sombre than usual at the iconic Midland Hotel and around the conference centre.
But there was still plenty of quirky and eye-catching goings-on for our resident photographer to capture...