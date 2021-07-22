No 10 urges shoppers not to panic, as ‘pingdemic’ leads to empty shelves

Supply chains ‘robust’ despite thousands of workers staying home, insists Downing Street

Today's daily politics briefing

Downing Street has urged shoppers not to panic-buy amid growing reports of shelves being left empty as workers are forced to self-isolate after being “pinged” by the Covid app.

A No 10 spokesperson said it remained vital for people to stay at home for 10 days after being identified as a contact of a coronavirus patient, but insisted that the UK has “robust” supply chains which will ensure shops remain stocked.

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said he was “very concerned” by the images and urged shoppers not to stockpile food and other goods.

And asked if Boris Johnson was also worried by the situation and would urge against panic-buying, the No 10 spokesperson said: “Yes.”

But he added: “We’ve seen throughout the pandemic that we’ve got a robust and resilient food supply chain.”

The spokesperson cited the managing director of Iceland supermarkets, who he said had described scenes of empty shelves as “isolated” and insisted that there was no problem with limited supplies of stocks.

Guidance is due to be published later on Thursday on the types of workers who might be granted an exemption from self-isolation if they have been double-vaccinated.

But the government has stressed that this will apply only to a small number of people, raising concerns that tit will do little to stem the “pingdemic” which saw half a million people off work last week.

The No 10 spokesman said: “Isolation remains one of the most important levers we have in tackling the virus, and still plays an incredibly useful role in reducing the transmission rates and breaking chains of transmission,.

“We accept there’s a large number of people who have been asked to isolate as a result of rising case numbers. It was always going to be the case with rising case numbers that more people would be asked to isolate.

“Anybody who is asked to do so should isolate.”

