Watch live: Rishi Sunak faces PMQs after striking new Brexit deal

Watch live as Rishi Sunak faces Prime Minister’s Questions as he seeks support on a new Brexit deal on trade rules struck with EU Commission president Ursula von Der Leyen.

Under the Windsor Framework, goods travelling from Great Britain to Northern Ireland will travel through a “green lane.” Goods will travel in the “red lane” if they move on to the EU.

It also removes the need for customs paperwork for those sending parcels to friends and family in Northern Ireland, and means that EU VAT rules could be applied in Northern Ireland.

The prime minister maintains that the deal will pave the way for a new chapter in Westminster’s relationship with the bloc.

However, splits have emerged in Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) between MPs who want to accept the terms of the deal and return to powersharing at Stormont and those who are more hardline.

