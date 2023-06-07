Watch live: Dowden faces Rayner at PMQs as UK records highest inflation rates in G20

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Oliver Dowden stands in for PMQs and takes questions from Angela Rayner on Wednesday 7 June.

Rishi Sunak is away on a trip to the United States, where he will meet Joe Biden in the coming days.

That leaves Mr Dowden to face questions in the House of Commons, and he could be quizzed about the issues around the Covid inquiry.

The government decided last week to take its own inquiry to court amid concerns over “unambiguously irrelevant” material being disclosed.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson, meanwhile, has said he will share all the unredacted WhatsApps he provided to the Cabinet Office, as well as material from his old mobile phone, with the inquiry.

“You have quite properly decided to leave no stone unturned in your search for the truth about government decision making during the pandemic,” he wrote in a letter to inquiry chair Baroness Heather Hallett.