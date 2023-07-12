Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Oliver Dowden faces Angela Rayner at Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) on Wednesday, 12 July.

The deputy prime minister is filling in for Rishi Sunak, who is at a Nato summit in Lithuania where he told Volodymyr Zelensky that Ukraine belonged in Nato.

On the second and final day of the summit in Vilnius, the prime minister will also attend the inaugural meeting of the Nato-Ukraine Council and give a press conference afterwards.

Mr Sunak has been working with allies to deliver a non-Nato multilateral defence and economic agreement for Ukraine, which all members of the G7 are set to sign, to give it long-term support against current and future Russian aggression.

The prime minister has said the pact has the potential to “return peace to Europe”.

As well as Mr Sunak, Mr Zelensky met with other G7 heads of state including German chancellor Olaf Scholz and Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau this morning.

The Ukrainian president is expected to meet Joe Biden later today.