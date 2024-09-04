Watch: Starmer faces PMQs and delivers statement on damning Grenfell report

Support truly

Watch as Sir Keir Starmer faces Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) on Wednesday 4 September, before delivering a statement on the damning Grenfell report.

The devastating blaze which killed 72 people was the result of “decades of failure” by government and the construction industry to act on the dangers of flammable materials on high-rise buildings, the long-awaited report has found.

The west London tower block was covered in combustible products because of the “systematic dishonesty” of firms who made and sold the cladding and insulation, inquiry chairman Sir Martin Moore-Bick said.

He called out “deliberate and sustained” manipulation of fire-safety testing, misrepresentation of test data and misleading of the market.

The prime minister said the report identified “substantial and widespread failings”, adding that the government will carefully consider its recommendations “to ensure that such a tragedy cannot occur again”.

Sir Keir delivered his statement in the House of Commons following the publication of the report.