Watch as Rishi Sunak faces Sir Keir Starmer in Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday 8 May.

It will be the first time the two leaders go head-to-head since last week’s local election results.

The Conservatives suffered a mauling from the electorate, losing nearly 500 council seats, the West Midlands mayoral race and the Blackpool South by-election.

Sir Keir has urged the prime minister to call a general election “as quickly as possible” as he welcomed Labour’s newest MP to Parliament yesterday.

Chris Webb took his seat in the House of Commons five days after winning the Blackpool South by-election with almost 60 per cent of the vote.

Welcoming Mr Webb to parliament’s Westminster Hall, Sir Keir praised his “phenomenal victory” and hailed him as “the first born-and-bred Blackpool MP for 60 years”.

The Labour leader joked that the party was “making a habit of this”, with Mr Webb making last Thursday’s by-election the eighth of the parliament to see Labour gain a seat.