Watch live: Sunak faces Starmer in PMQs as Labour says it won’t cut bankers’ bonuses

Watch live as Rishi Sunak faces Sir Keir Starmer during PMQs on Wednesday 31 January.

The pair will go head-to-head after the prime minister suffered three new devastating blows which threaten to kill off any hopes the Conservatives can avoid a general election defeat.

Mr Sunak’s plans for a pre-election tax cut to woo voters were thrown into question after the International Monetary Fund said the government could not afford them.

It has also emerged that several Tories - including business secretary Kemi Badenoch - are in a WhatsApp group called the “Evil Plotters.”

Meanwhile, in a deeply embarrassing development for Mr Sunak’s Brexiteer credentials, it emerged that the UK population is set to rise by another 6.6 million by 2036.

With the prime minister on the rocks, Sir Keir could stick the boot in during PMQs again this week, after a bruising battle at the despatch box last week.

Mr Sunak, meanwhile, could attack Labour after Rachel Reeves claimed the party will not scrap Liz Truss’s decision to lift the cap on bankers’ bonuses.