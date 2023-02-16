Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Rishi Sunak welcomes Andrzej Duda to Downing Street.

The UK prime minister is meeting with the Polish president at lunchtime, between two summits on Ukraine.

Mr Duda has launched what has been dubbed his “diplomatic offensive”, in which he will meet European and NATO leaders to encourage support for Ukraine before US president Joe Biden visits Poland later in February to mark one year since the Russian invasion began.

During Mr Duda's time in the UK, he has spoken with BBC journalist Laura Kuenssberg about the difficulties Poland faces providing assistance to Ukraine.

Sending aircraft to would not be an easy decision to make, Mr Duda said, as the country has fewer than 50 F-16 jets in its air force.

It comes after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky urged allies to provide aircraft for his country to fight Russia more effectively.

