Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Green Party leader Zack Polanski has framed the upcoming Gorton and Denton by-election as a stark choice between "hope" and "hate", asserting that the contest is primarily between the Greens and Reform.

Campaigning in Denton on Saturday alongside candidate Hannah Spencer, a local councillor and plumber, Mr Polanski noted an "excited" atmosphere among supporters, anticipating the area’s first Green MP.

Addressing the crowd, he declared: "We know this election is between the Reform party and the Green Party. It’s between hate and hope and I think we know who is going to win."

Mr Polanski also directly addressed a letter from deputy Labour leader Lucy Powell, who expressed concerns he was being "played" by Reform, potentially enabling them to win by splitting the Labour vote. Speaking to the Press Association, Mr Polanski dismissed these claims as "absolutely absurd".

He stated: "The Green Party are the only party who can stop Reform and to have the Labour Party trying to wade in, trying to make themselves relevant, demonstrates what a difficult week they’ve had and what a difficult year they’ve had since gaining power."

open image in gallery Green Party leader Zack Polanski with the Green Party Gorton and Denton by-election candidate Hannah Spencer (Danny Lawson/PA) ( PA Wire )

He further rejected Ms Powell’s suggestion that he would have stood in the seat himself if he believed the party could secure a victory. "I’m from Manchester sure, but I’ve lived in London for 20 years," he explained.

"In some ways, it would be tempting to move back to Manchester and run for a seat but I have more respect for Mancunians than that. I have more respect for democracy than that."

Hannah Spencer, joined by her four greyhounds at the Granada Park campaign event, shared how her life had "dramatically" changed since her candidacy was announced. Beyond being recognised in public, she revealed she had received "quite a lot of abuse".

Ms Spencer highlighted the spread of misinformation: "One of the things that’s surprised me most is how many lies have been spreading about me, whether that’s because I’m apparently married to the chief executive of AstraZeneca, spoiler alert, I’m not, or the fact I’m apparently not a plumber. That one seems to be spreading absolutely everywhere. I think it’s really interesting that that’s all that they’ve got to go up against us."

She pledged to make a significant impact if elected, asserting: "I can promise you when I strut down those corridors in Parliament as the only woman plumber to ever do that I will shake things up. I will do that because it is time for change."

Ms Spencer faces competition from GB News presenter Matt Goodwin for Reform, Manchester city councillor Angeliki Stogia for Labour, retired police detective Charlotte Cadden for the Conservatives, and local campaigner Jackie Pearcey for the Liberal Democrats.