Police investigate alleged drink spiking in parliamentary bar

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police are investigating after a woman reported having her drink spiked in one of Parliament’s bars.

The alleged incident took place just after MPs returned from their long Christmas break, Politico reported.

The woman, a parliamentary researcher, alerted bar staff and parliamentary security to the incident in the Stranger’s Bar at around 6.30pm on 7 January.

A UK Parliament spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident which took place on the parliamentary estate in early January, which was reported to parliamentary security and is now being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Service.”

Parliamentary officials stressed they were taking the allegation extremely seriously, the publication reported.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed it had “received reports of an alleged spiking at an establishment in the House of Commons”.

They added in a statement on Wednesday: “The investigation is ongoing and the victim is being supported by officers. There have been no arrests at this stage.

“We would encourage anyone who believes they have been a victim or witness to spiking, in any form, to contact us on 101, or 999 in emergency. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

A group of Labour MPs recently called for restrictions to be placed on the sale of alcohol inside Parliament, in a bid to modernise the Commons.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper has also promised to strengthen the response to spiking in a wider crackdown on violence against women and girls.

Last year she condemned spiking as “a disturbing and serious crime which can have a damaging and long-lasting impact on victims.”