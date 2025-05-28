Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Plans to release violent criminals, including sex offenders, from prison early will make Britain less safe without more funding, the heads of the Metropolitan Police, MI5 and the National Crime Agency have warned.

They have publicly called on ministers to provide “serious investment” at this month’s spending review - piling pressure on Rachel Reeves to rethink her fiscal rules.

In a joint letter to the Ministry of Justice, seen byThe Times, they argue that, without the “necessary resources” from the government’s June spending review, the decision to release more people early could be “of net detriment to public safety”.

open image in gallery Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley (James Manning/PA) ( PA Wire )

The officers, including the chiefs of Merseyside, West Midlands, Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire police and the head of the National Police Chiefs Council, argued forces needed more money and more officers to deal with “increasing public demand”.

As well as increasing demand and new online threats from organised crime, they said the emergency release of prisoners to alleviate overcrowding and recommendations in the sentencing review would put more pressure on policing.

And in a separate statement, six of Britain’s most senior police chiefs - including Metropolitan Police chief Sir Mark Rowley - warned Sir Keir that he will not be able to deliver his flagship pledge to cut crime without serious investment.

Speaking to the BBC’s Today programme on Wednesday morning, Metropolitan Police chief, Sir Mark Rowley, said that while the government’s pledges on law and order were “balanced and sensible”, they were also “very, very ambitious”.

He said: “We’re carrying the scar tissue of years of austerity cuts, and the effects of that. Forces are much smaller when you compare the population they’re policing than they were a decade or 15 years ago.”

However, he insisted that police forces were “not just asking for more money”, but wanted “radical reform” as well.

It comes after justice secretary Shabana Mahmood last week agreed to allow some criminals, including violent and sexual offenders, to be released early for good behaviour as part of a series of measures to tackle prison overcrowding.

She also agreed to scrap short sentences of under 12 months and have more criminals serve sentences in the community instead.

The government has said the changes will ensure prisons do not become overcrowded, blaming the previous administration for failing to build enough prison places.

But Sir Mark warned ministers have not properly considered the impact of this policy on policing.

“They’ve done no analysis on the impact on policing. No analysis of that whatsoever. So that has been settled without any analysis of the impact on policing, the effect on us”, he said.