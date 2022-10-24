Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sky News was forced to abandon an interview in the Houses of Parliament today after protesters staged a demostration while they were live on air.

The broadcaster’s chief political correspondent Jon Craig was in the central lobby conducting an interview shortly after it was announced that Rishi Sunak would be the country’s new prime minister.

As Mr Craig was chatting the protesters sat down and began their protest, prompting a police officer to come over and try to stop the interview. The veteran political reporter responded: “We’re midway through an interview, excuse me.”

Mr Craig ended the interview shortly afterwards as the police officer walked in front of the camera as the journalist said to him “you’re live on Sky News”.

Greenpeace confirmed that dozens of activists had occupied the central lobby of Parliament calling on Mr Sunak to back a windfall tax on fossil fuels, better support for households and home insulation.

The green group said more than 30 campaigners from Greenpeace and Fuel Poverty Action entered the Palace of Westminster as tourists and visitors and were occupying the central lobby, linking arms, reading testimonies from people struggling with bills and unfurled a banner reading “chaos costs lives”.

Greenpeace UK’s co-executive director, Will McCallum, said: “Rishi Sunak should have realised by now the huge mistake he made by blocking plans for warmer homes and failing to properly tax fossil fuel giants.

“People need permanently lower bills and a safe climate, and that means more renewable energy, more financial support, a nationwide street-by-street insulation programme, and a proper tax on the energy profiteers to pay for it.”

Ruth London, from Fuel Poverty Action, called for support for their “energy for all” proposal, giving each household enough free energy to cover basics such as heating, cooking and lighting, paid for windfall taxes, ending fossil fuel subsidies and higher prices for excess energy use.

The activists are endorsed by Disabled People Against Cuts, they said.

Additonal reporting by PA