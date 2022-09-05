Jump to content
Where are the UK’s former prime ministers now?

Politics Explained: Many of Mr Johnson’s predecessors stepped away from politics after vacating No 10, but Brexit has drawn them back into the arena

Chris Baynes
Monday 05 September 2022 13:18
<p>Boris Johnson and David Cameron </p>

Boris Johnson and David Cameron

(PA)

Boris Johnson will this week vacate Downing Street, becoming the sixth living former British prime minister.

While the departing Conservative leader will for the time stay on as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip, history suggests that may not be for long.

Apart from Theresa May, who remains MP for Maidenhead to this day, all of his other predecessors – David Cameron, Gordon Brown, Tony Blair and John Major – had stepped down by the next general election after they left No 10.

