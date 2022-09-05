Where are the UK’s former prime ministers now?

Boris Johnson will this week vacate Downing Street, becoming the sixth living former British prime minister.

While the departing Conservative leader will for the time stay on as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip, history suggests that may not be for long.

Apart from Theresa May, who remains MP for Maidenhead to this day, all of his other predecessors – David Cameron, Gordon Brown, Tony Blair and John Major – had stepped down by the next general election after they left No 10.