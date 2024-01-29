Do the Tories have the most to lose from rail strikes?

The train drivers, ie members of Aslef, are on strike again, and with quite an ambitious programme of industrial action, as the travelling public has realised. In fact, this is the third successive year when train services have been seriously disrupted by industrial action, much to the frustration of ministers.

The drivers will stop work between Tuesday 30 January and Monday 5 February. Thousands of trains are likely to be cancelled every day. The effect will be exacerbated by a nine-day ban on overtime running from 29 January to 6 February.

Because of short-staffing, regular overtime is one way the train operators can keep services running under their franchise agreements – it’s essential.