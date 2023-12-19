Could Baroness Mone lose her title and be removed from the House of Lords?

Baroness Michelle Mone’s admissions in a recent BBC interview that she lied to the media about her involvement in a company that supplied millions of pounds worth of PPE equipment to the government during the Covid pandemic has led to calls for her to be stripped of her peerage.

Sir Keir Starmer, as leader of the opposition, added significantly to the pressure by declaring: “I don’t think she should be in the Lords. I think the government should be held to account for this.”

Rishi Sunak was more cautious: “The government takes these things incredibly seriously, which is why we’re pursuing legal action against the company concerned in these matters. That’s how seriously I take it and the government takes it.”