What is the government going to do about child poverty?

Calls for a change of thinking on child poverty and an end to the two-child cap on child benefits are trending, as they say on social media, thanks to two high-profile interventions. The more unexpected of these came from Suella Braverman at the weekend, when she wrote: “The truth is that Conservatives should do more to support families and children on lower incomes ... A crucial reform that Frank [the late former Labour minister Frank Field] advocated was to scrap the two-child benefits limit, [which restricts] child tax credits and universal credit to the first two children in a family.

“If they have a third or fourth child, a low-income family will lose about £3,200 per year ... Over 400,000 families are affected and all the evidence suggests that it is not having the effect of increasing employment or alleviating poverty. Instead, it’s aggravating child poverty.”

Such thoughtful and pragmatic sentiments don’t often emerge from such circles, although Iain Duncan Smith is a notable exception to that particular caricature. Carrying more weight and authority is former PM Gordon Brown, who is also urging the (likely) incoming Labour government to make the change.