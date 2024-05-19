Earlier this month, the prime minister suffered two defections to Labour in as many weeks, while his MPs keep announcing that they won’t stand at the next election. It all makes it very difficult for a Tory leader trying to prepare for an election.

Why has Chris Heaton-Harris decided to stand down?

The Northern Ireland secretary said in a letter to Rishi Sunak that he thought the time was right to look for some “new challenges” after 24 years as an MP. He did express his loyalty, however, telling the PM that he would campaign for the party at the election.