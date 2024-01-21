Jump to content

Politics Explained

Which voter groups can the Tories still hope to win over?

The Conservatives’ prospects are looking bleak. Adam Forrest examines whether Rishi Sunak has any hope of building back support among the disenfranchised working class, undecided women, and aspirational youth

Sunday 21 January 2024 18:56
Rishi Sunak is under pressure to revive Tory polling fortunes

Rishi Sunak is under pressure to revive Tory polling fortunes

(PA Wire)

The mood among Conservatives was pretty bleak when they received a briefing from the party’s general election campaign boss Isaac Levido earlier this week.

The Tory strategist told them to forget about the YouGov mega-poll that puts them on course for a 1997-style wipeout. Levido attempted to gee up the troops by insisting he wouldn’t waste his own time on a doomed enterprise. “I wouldn’t be here unless I thought we could win,” he said.

Many don’t believe him. A growing number of backbenchers are now planning for life outside of parliament or in opposition. And some share the view of right-wing Tory peer David Frost, who has warned that there may “only be smoking rubble left” after an election defeat.

