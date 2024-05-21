Jump to content

POLITICS EXPLAINED

Why David Cameron and Bill Cash are still arguing about Europe

Two decades after warning his party against its obsession with Europe, David Cameron finds himself grappling with a veteran sceptic over EU rules. Sean O’Grady finds some things have come full circle since Brexit

Tuesday 21 May 2024 21:08
Comments
Cameron was quizzed by the European scrutiny committee
Cameron was quizzed by the European scrutiny committee (Reuters)

During a near two-hour interrogation by the House of Commons European scrutiny committee, foreign secretary David Cameron suggested that the new European entry-exit system could mean long delays for British travellers when implemented, and that UK citizens landing at Gibraltar could be turned away by EU Frontex border guards under a deal to allow “a fluid border” between the territory and Spain. It all begs some awkward questions about whether we will ever “get Brexit done” completely, and how the Conservative Party can ever escape the long and malign shadow it has cast.

What is the European scrutiny committee?

It was set up originally as the Commons select committee on European legislation in 1985, and was to undertake detailed examination of laws and regulations emanating from Brussels. It has since widened its remit.

