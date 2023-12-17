How significant is Cameron’s call for a ‘sustainable ceasefire’ in Gaza?
Israel has also been warned that it must do more to discriminate ‘between terrorists and civilians’, says Kate Devlin
Too many civilians have been killed”. That is the stark warning from David Cameron to Israel.
It came amid a significant shift in the UK’s tone on the conflict in Gaza as it called for a lasting “sustainable” ceasefire in the Middle East.
The move is a step beyond the “humanitarian pauses” Rishi Sunak previously advocated. But it stops short of a demand Israel immediately halt the fighting.
