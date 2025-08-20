As St George’s Cross protests grow, what are the rules on flying flags?

Flags. Troublesome, tribal things that can be used as an assertive statement of ideological, religious, national or ethnic supremacy. We see that in Northern Ireland with nationalists and loyalists commandeering lamp posts as flag poles and painting the kerbstones green-white-and-orange or red-white-and-blue, with matching folk murals glorifying martyrs and battles. It’s something that seems to be spreading to parts of England, too. But a flag can also be an innocent, joyous emanation of a shared identity and values – as when the Lionesses did England proud.

Vexillology can be a highly vexing matter, as we witnessed when the royal family insisted on protocol after the death of Diana, Prince of Wales and having the royal standard flown at full rather than half mast, later giving in to public pressure. In fact, there are official guidelines to help us navigate this newly popular method of free expression.

What does the government say?

The official guidance is issued by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government and dates back to when Boris Johnson was premier and started making ministers put flags in the background of every public appearance and on any and every public building. It was only a partial attempt to boost confidence in the dismal post-Brexit life of the nation. Anyway, Angela Rayner is in charge of flags now, and so the guidance should probably be read in an Angela Rayner accent: “Flags are a very British way of expressing joy and pride – they are emotive symbols which can boost local and national identities, strengthen community cohesion and mark civic pride. The government wants to see more flags flown, particularly the union flag, the flag of the United Kingdom. It is a symbol of national unity and pride.”

Great. What can we fly?

Almost anything in principle, within the rules, but probably not the terrorist stuff, not even in private, given that it would be likely taken as promoting violence.

The list of flags that do not require consent (proving they don’t contravene other rules or laws) include: any country’s national flag; the Commonwealth, UN or other international body of which the UK is a member; any British island, county, city, village, or borough; the Scottish and Irish saltires; armed forces flags; the flag of St George (England – but not additionally adorned with eg a bulldog, Nigel Farage, St George himself or the name of a football team). Curiously, the evocative and lovely Welsh Dragon flag isn’t specifically covered in the guidance, but we may assume it’s OK.

On that basis, then, when, as planned, Palestine is officially recognised as a sovereign state by the United Kingdom, the now familiar design can be waved around with the full backing of the government. On the other hand, the European Union’s starry flag now technically requires consent, as does the “Ulster banner”, the old Northern Ireland flag featuring the red hand emblem, much favoured by some unionists and loyalists but no longer formally recognised (if it ever was).

What about the rainbow flag?

It’s one of a number that also don’t require consent but need to conform to a few rules on the size of flagpoles and their position. Corporate and sports flags and the NHS logo fall into this category. The “progress” flag, a more “inclusive” adaptation of the rainbow flag and the trans flag aren’t mentioned.

What can’t we fly?

“Any flag not identified above requires express consent from the local planning authority before it can be flown.” So that includes the EU and Wales, and party political ones among others – but not Palestine.

Can I have a flagpole?

You can have two on the roof of your house if you want, or in the grounds, provided one is from the list that don’t require permission: “No restrictions on the size of any character or symbol displayed on the flag, except where a flag is flown within an area of outstanding natural beauty, area of special control, the Broads, conservation area or a National Park (referred to elsewhere as “controlled areas”) where the characters may be no more than 0.75m in height (0.3m in height in an area of special control).”

Elsewhere, eg on the outside wall, requires permissions.

Anything else?

You are referred to the regulations governing the flying of flags set out in the Town and Country Planning (Control of Advertisements) Regulations 2007 (as amended in 2012 and in 2021).